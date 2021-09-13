Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teleflex by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teleflex by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

NYSE TFX opened at $372.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

