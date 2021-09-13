Sei Investments Co. Buys 28,875 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 105.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Incyte by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $71.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

