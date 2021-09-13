Sei Investments Co. Buys 75,843 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,843 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,017,000 after purchasing an additional 251,035 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 577,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

BDN stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

