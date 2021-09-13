Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.55% of Byline Bancorp worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $882.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

