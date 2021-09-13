Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,328 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Lincoln National by 82.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $65.44 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

