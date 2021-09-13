Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Guess? worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 5,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 91,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

