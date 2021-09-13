Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $145.53 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.