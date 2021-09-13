Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 141,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,247,511 shares in the company, valued at $466,884,658.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,933 shares of company stock valued at $42,046,112. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.