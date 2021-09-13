Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of GMS worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 133.3% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 279,761 shares of company stock worth $13,379,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $47.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

