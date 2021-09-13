Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Acushnet worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Acushnet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Acushnet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of GOLF opened at $50.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

