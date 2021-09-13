Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 28.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,733,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,680,000.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $59,149.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,435 and have sold 150,136 shares valued at $1,556,827. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

