Sei Investments Co. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Agilysys worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,677 shares of company stock worth $1,882,462. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

