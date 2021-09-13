Sei Investments Co. Has $4.61 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Onto Innovation worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO opened at $76.89 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

