Sei Investments Co. Has $4.91 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 13.5% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Shares of REG stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $69.52.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.