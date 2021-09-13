Sei Investments Co. Has $4.95 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,587 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $492,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,101,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

WSM opened at $179.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.