Sei Investments Co. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,619 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

NYSE:CFG opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

