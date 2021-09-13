Sei Investments Co. Has $5.01 Million Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of LivePerson worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth $335,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 12.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $66.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.