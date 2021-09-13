Sei Investments Co. Has $5.08 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,070 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of First Solar worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Solar by 142.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in First Solar by 4.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,398 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,384 shares of company stock worth $3,970,170. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.48.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $99.41 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

