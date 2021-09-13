Sei Investments Co. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Essent Group worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,224 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,412,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,639,000 after acquiring an additional 109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Essent Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE ESNT opened at $45.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.