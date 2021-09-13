Sei Investments Co. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,132 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,362 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of F.N.B. worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

