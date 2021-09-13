Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 104.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

ABCB stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

