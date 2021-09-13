Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHWY opened at $74.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,749.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,316 shares of company stock worth $8,588,130. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

