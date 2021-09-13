Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,671,000 after buying an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 322,402 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $29,254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

