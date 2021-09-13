Sei Investments Co. Invests $4.88 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $15,259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $3,320,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $2,451,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 132.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 8.22%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASO. Stephens upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.