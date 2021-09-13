Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,304 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Acceleron Pharma worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

XLRN opened at $132.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.36 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

