Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,509 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Exponent worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent stock opened at $114.72 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.