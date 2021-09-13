Sei Investments Co. Purchases 54,094 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,094 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.37% of Heartland Express worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 303.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 183,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 159.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 101,830 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 65.3% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 183,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Heartland Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 67,075 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Heartland Express stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.