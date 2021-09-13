Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2,195.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $46,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $184.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.90 and a 200 day moving average of $177.02.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total value of $996,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,516 shares in the company, valued at $81,051,160.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,515 shares of company stock valued at $22,634,631. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

