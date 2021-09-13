Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,526 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of SPX worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SPX stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. SPX Co. has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $67.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.