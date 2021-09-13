Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,821 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.99 and its 200 day moving average is $207.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

