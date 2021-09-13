Sei Investments Co. Sells 51,056 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,056 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Owens & Minor worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $8,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.