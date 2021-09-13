Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,118 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Eagle Bancorp worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

