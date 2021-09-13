Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock valued at $146,669,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $60.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.