SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.31 Million

Analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce sales of $481.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $478.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.32 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $424.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,335,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,381,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

