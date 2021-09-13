SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Acquires $119,520.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SLQT traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLQT. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

