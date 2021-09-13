Selfkey Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $38.26 million and $14.27 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

