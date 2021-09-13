SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Raised to $31.00

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

SEMR stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,043.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $952,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

