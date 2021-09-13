Semux Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $103,082.98 and approximately $20.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Semux has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00082568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015957 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010598 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007705 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005152 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

