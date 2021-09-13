Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.02

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after buying an additional 1,237,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $6,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

