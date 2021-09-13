Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

