Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 18,010.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,742,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $57.71. 12,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,957. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

