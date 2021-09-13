Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Down 22.6% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $89.69 million and $17.65 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

