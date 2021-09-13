Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 199,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,238,421 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $6.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $535.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

