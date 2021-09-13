ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW opened at $647.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $439.76 and a one year high of $681.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.57, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $596.84 and a 200 day moving average of $536.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,810,772 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.