ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.0% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $6,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW traded down $14.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $633.35. 6,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.41, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.76 and a 12 month high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,094 shares of company stock worth $17,810,772 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.