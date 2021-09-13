ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 4.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 139.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 350,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,639,000 after buying an additional 203,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,810,772 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $14.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $633.35. 6,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.76 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $596.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 771.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.