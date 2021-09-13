Sessia (KICKS) Achieves Market Cap of $348,138.78

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $348,138.78 and approximately $52,271.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00151897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

