Shard (SHARD) Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Shard has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shard

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,257,339 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,339 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.