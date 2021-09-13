Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj Sells 2,223 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $540.43. 683,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,943. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $559.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in DexCom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

