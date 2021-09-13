Shield Protocol Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00013189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $12,967.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00076816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00124657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00173329 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,270.24 or 0.99993024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.96 or 0.07178531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.10 or 0.00892582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.